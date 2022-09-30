Bennie Thompson Confirms Jan. 6 Committee Will Release its Final Report Before the Midterms

Rep. Bennie Thomson (D-MS) confirmed the House select committee investigating the Jan 6. Capitol attack will release its final report before the upcoming midterm elections.

The chair of the committee confirmed the report will be released before voters head to the polls in a one-word response to CNN’s Manu Raju.

“Yes,” Bennie Thompson told me when asked if he expected the Jan. 6 committee to issue an interim report before the midterms — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 30, 2022

Thompson has not otherwise elaborated on the date the committee expects to release its final findings, nor has anyone else on the nine-person committee.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) previously told CNN he expected the report to be released by the end of the year.

The committee’s final public hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, but it was postponed as millions of Floridians braced for the landfall of Hurricane Ian. The storm made a second landfall in South Carlina Friday afternoon after it briefly regained hurricane strength.

The committee has yet to announce a new date for the hearing, but members did meet with Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for four hours on Thursday.

Lawmakers have been investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol since July of last year.

Throughout daytime and primetime hearings, numerous witnesses have testified publicly before the committee they believe former President Donald Trump inspired the attack.

On last week’s 60 Minutes, former Republican congressman Denver Riggleman claimed someone inside the White House was in contact with a rioter during the attack.

Riggleman made the disclosure while he promoted his new book The Breach. News the former House member had written a book about his time with the committee reportedly irked some members.

