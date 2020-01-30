President Donald Trump brought up his ongoing impeachment trial Thursday night at a political rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

“We are having probably the best years we have ever had in the history of our country,” Trump said. “And I just got impeached. Can you believe these people? They impeach Trump.”

“We have accountability for the vets. And they impeach a president. No, that will not work. Watch. Just watch. They want to nullify your ballots, Poison our democracy, and overthrow the entire system of government. That is not happening, I can tell you that.”

Trump finished by hitting “Washington Democrats” who, in his opinion, “have spent the last three years trying to overturn the last election. “Why am I not worried? Remember Nixon, it was a dark time. With Clinton, it was not good. With Johnson, a long time ago, none of us remember, it was a very dark time. This is said — a happy period for us.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

