A heated exchange took place on a conference call Monday between President Donald Trump and Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL), during which the president’s response to the protests following George Floyd’s fatal arrest was described as “inflammatory.”

In a transcript shared by Katie Rogers of The New York Times, the governor said he was “extraordinarily concerned” by the rhetoric Trump has used amid the nationwide protests, claiming he failed to calm down the reaction:

Here is transcript of a testy exchange between the president and @GovPritzker of Illinois, per person on call. pic.twitter.com/fNYW8BXkMs — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) June 1, 2020

The exchange occurred on a call between Trump and the governors, during which he called for the leaders to “dominate” protestors with force.

“It’s been inflammatory, and it’s not okay for that officer to choke George Floyd to death,” Pritzker told the President. “But we have to call for calm. We have to have police reform called for.”

The governor then said the White House was making the protests worse by failing to acknowledge the pain Americans have been feeling following Floyd’s death, and again asked the president to bring order by promoting peace.

Trump told the governor he did not approve of his coronavirus response, adding that he doesn’t like his rhetoric either.

“I think you could’ve done a much better job, frankly,” he said to the governor. “But that’s okay. And you know, we don’t agree with each other.”

