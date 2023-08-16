‘It’s Mind-Blowing To Me!’ Nicolle Wallace Stunned At Apparent Parallels Between Trump and the Mafia

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace was flabbergasted by the discussion on Deadline White House Tuesday that compared the threat of violence over the Trump indictments to mafia and drug cartel trials.

The comparison came after news broke that Donald Trump supporters posted the names and addresses of Georgia grand jurors online, and that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis received abhorrent racist messages, including one calling her the n-word and a “Jim Crow Democrat whore.”

The Guardian reported:

Calls to violence have proliferated across far-right sites since the charges were made public on Monday night. Several Gab posts reproduced images of nooses and gallows and called for Willis and grand jurors who delivered the charges to be hanged.

Former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi said the Trump indictments have created “an incredibly challenging threat environment.”

Wallace asked, “Is it right that mob trials are the closest parallels that we have in terms of looking at how Trump is acting when he gets indicted, one, two, three, four times, and looking at how his side is treating the jurors in those cases?”

Figliuzzi answered:

Yeah, I see, between Italian organized crime and drug cartel trials. I’ve seen analogous behavior and threats. But certainly not at a national level. So, If you have a drug cartel case in Miami, yeah, you’d better hunker down to secure the courthouse, the jury, the prosecutor, and the judge, of course. But it’s not a national threat. It’s a threat from the cartel against witnesses and jurors. And that gets done and it’s over, essentially…If you go to Italy and you look at the battle against the mafia there, you see judges and prosecutors, one after another, getting assassinated by the mob. So sadly, we’d have to look to that for analogous behavior as well.

Wallace exclaimed, “It is mind-blowing to me and I will never, ever allow it to be normal that to cover Donald Trump we have to go to Italy and draw on the history of holding mob families to account, that we have to go to South Florida and draw on the history of holding drug cartels to account. This is who Republicans pick! We’re not stuck with Trump. Republicans choose trump and he’s winning the Republican primary, running away.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

