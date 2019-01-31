comScore

Joe Scarborough: President Trump Is Adopting ‘Ex-KGB’ Putin’s View on FBI, Intel Community

by | Jan 31st, 2019, 8:56 am

A day after President Donald Trump tweeted how “extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran” the intelligence community are, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Trump is adopting the views of “ex-KGB” agent Vladimir Putin.

“We need to stop saying that Donald Trump is taking a position different than them and just need to start saying the truth, which is, Donald Trump is adopting Vladimir Putin’s position on the FBI, on the CIA, on — on [DNI Director] Dan Coats, on — on — on every intel leader, on the military intelligence leaders.

“He — he has decided that he is going to adopt the position of an ex-KGB agent instead of the very intel chiefs and the intel community and the military community that he now is supposed to be running,” he added.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA)  told MSNBC on Wednesday because of Trump’s tweets, he is becoming a national security threat.

“It is not normal, it is not normal for the president of the United States to disparage his intelligence experts or his military experts. And yet that’s what the president does, day in and day out. He is becoming a national security threat himself,” she said.

Watch above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop