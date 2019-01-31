Joe Scarborough: President Trump Is Adopting ‘Ex-KGB’ Putin’s View on FBI, Intel Community

A day after President Donald Trump tweeted how “extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran” the intelligence community are, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Trump is adopting the views of “ex-KGB” agent Vladimir Putin.

The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

….a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

“We need to stop saying that Donald Trump is taking a position different than them and just need to start saying the truth, which is, Donald Trump is adopting Vladimir Putin’s position on the FBI, on the CIA, on — on [DNI Director] Dan Coats, on — on — on every intel leader, on the military intelligence leaders.

“He — he has decided that he is going to adopt the position of an ex-KGB agent instead of the very intel chiefs and the intel community and the military community that he now is supposed to be running,” he added.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) told MSNBC on Wednesday because of Trump’s tweets, he is becoming a national security threat.

“It is not normal, it is not normal for the president of the United States to disparage his intelligence experts or his military experts. And yet that’s what the president does, day in and day out. He is becoming a national security threat himself,” she said.

