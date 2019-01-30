comScore
Dem Congresswoman on Trump Tweets Slamming Intel Leaders: ‘He Is Becoming a National Security Threat’

by | Jan 30th, 2019, 1:35 pm

When asked about President Donald Trump’s tweets, where he criticized the intelligence community for their “passive” stance on Iran, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said the commander-in-chief is becoming a national security threat.

“What is your reaction to the president challenging his own intelligence leaders?” Andrea Mitchell asked.

“It is not normal, it is not normal for the president of the United States to disparage his intelligence experts or his military experts,” Speier replied. “And yet that’s what the president does, day in and day out. He is becoming a national security threat himself.”

She added Trump “spews out toxic information” and “spews out lies.”

