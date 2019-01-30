Dem Congresswoman on Trump Tweets Slamming Intel Leaders: ‘He Is Becoming a National Security Threat’

When asked about President Donald Trump’s tweets, where he criticized the intelligence community for their “passive” stance on Iran, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said the commander-in-chief is becoming a national security threat.

The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

….a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

“What is your reaction to the president challenging his own intelligence leaders?” Andrea Mitchell asked.

“It is not normal, it is not normal for the president of the United States to disparage his intelligence experts or his military experts,” Speier replied. “And yet that’s what the president does, day in and day out. He is becoming a national security threat himself.”

She added Trump “spews out toxic information” and “spews out lies.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

