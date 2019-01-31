Trump Appears to Abandon Demand For Wall Funding: Republicans ‘Wasting Their Time’

President Donald Trump signaled that he is not interested in Republicans working with Democrats to obtain wall funding, tweeting this morning that the bipartisan discussions are pointless.

“Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee are wasting their time,” he wrote. “Democrats, despite all of the evidence, proof and Caravans coming, are not going to give money to build the DESPERATELY needed WALL. I’ve got you covered. Wall is already being built, I don’t expect much help!”

Trump has repeatedly stated that if he does not obtain funding from the wall from Congress, he will declare a national emergency and attempt to use military and disaster resources to build the barrier.

Lawmakers have until February 15 to agree on a funding deal before the government shuts down again, but if the wall controversy is not a point of debate — as the president suggested he is seeking other ways to build it — then it is likely that Republicans and Democrats will be able to agree on a long-term funding package.

Per the New York Times, Trump’s claims that the wall is “already being built” is entirely false, as no additional barriers have gone up since the president entered office — he has only repaired existing ones.

Earlier this week, he tweeted that the bipartisan committee negotiating border security are “wasting their time” if they cannot agree to fund an actual wall, rather than the “smart wall” Democrat lawmakers are pushing for.

This month, House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) called for “a smart wall” for “operational control of our border, be they land borders, maritime borders.”

[image via Chris Kleponis/Getty Images]

