JUST IN: Trump Denies His Lawyers Were Told He Will Face Indictment In January 6 Probe

Former President Donald Trump denied reports that his lawyers were told he would soon be indicted on charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a Truth Social post on Thursday afternoon.

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country,” wrote Trump. “No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!”

Trump’s lawyers had reportedly been informed that an indictment was forthcoming during a meeting with Smith’s team on Thursday morning, and Trump himself had previously indicated that he would be indicted on such charges.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” he wrote on July 18.

It is believed that Smith’s investigation has keyed in on Trump’s reaction to the January 6 Capitol riot and his possible involvement in a scheme to choose false electors in states that voted for Joe Biden over him.

If Trump were to be indicted on these ground, it would mark the third time he’s been indicted this year, and the second time that Smith’s investigation has led to federal charges being leveled against him.

