Stephen A. Smith Tells Critics of Hunter Biden’s ‘Sweetheart’ Deal to ‘Grow The Hell Up’: ‘When People Have an Inside Track They’re Going to Use It’

Stephen A. Smith railed against those who are up in arms over the treatment of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to federal tax and gun charges. Originally, Biden was expected to plead guilty as part of what many called a sweetheart deal, but the judge presiding over the case questioned its constitutionality.

On the Wednesday night edition of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith told critics of Hunter Biden to “grow the hell up.”

“He’s not going to jail, ladies and gentlemen. He’s the president’s son and short of physically harming somebody else, he’s not going to jail,” Smith said.

“The Republicans in the house want to be in an uproar. They want to be apoplectic because ‘my God, preferential treatment was accorded to the son of the President of the United States of America.’ Why the hell wouldn’t preferential treatment be accorded to the son of the President of the United States?” Smith ranted. “If I’m the Commander-in-chief, I’m in charge of law enforcement throughout the country…Why wouldn’t I have an inside track? Why wouldn’t I have inroads?”

Smith pleaded with listeners to “stop with the nonsense.”

“I’m not saying it’s right. I’m saying, why are we walking around acting like we’re aghast over this? Shut up!” Smith yelled.

Smith elaborated that when people have an inside track, they often take it.

“Why are you acting like you don’t know that in the United States of America? Will you grow the hell up. Now if somebody shoots somebody on Fifth Avenue like Trump claimed he could years ago and get away with it? That’s a different argument,” Smith said.

“We’re really gonna sit up here and be apoplectic about the fact that the son of the President of the United States paid his taxes beyond the deadline… and possessed a gun. And because of that, he’s getting away with a misdemeanor deal. We really gonna make noise about that. We really got Jim Jordan and these people on Capitol Hill bitching over that. Really? It’s that kind of BS — just using taxpayer dollars to do it, that annoys the living hell out of us,” Smith said.

He noted that instances like this are what led to the January 6th insurrection.

“Even though it was ridiculous because you had folks storming the Capitol to overthrow a government, they run, it still doesn’t negate the point that when you have dominion over people’s lives and you’re taking their monies and you’re utilizing their resources for your own benefits, at their expense, frustration is going to boil,” Smith said.

Smith said the reason this is all happening is because the Democrats were going excessively after Donald Trump and now Republicans are getting back at them for it.

“Hunter Biden is not going to jail. It’s not gonna happen. Ladies and gentlemen, not over this,” Smith declared.

Watch above via The Stephen A. Smith Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com