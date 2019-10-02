comScore

Kamala Harris Sends Letter to Jack Dorsey Urging Twitter to Suspend Trump’s Account

By Aidan McLaughlinOct 2nd, 2019, 8:58 am

Sen. Kamala Harris sent a formal letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asking the company to suspend President Donald Trump’s account.

Accusing Trump of violating Twitter’s user agreement prohibiting harassment and inciting violence in the letter obtained by Mediaite, the California Democrat and 2020 candidate cited several tweets from the president threatening the whistleblower, including the two embedded below.

Harris wrote that the “context” of those tweets it Trump suggesting the whistleblower is a “spy” guilty of “treason” — for which the punishment can be death.

Harris also included several tweets in which Trump “targeted” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

“These tweets represent a clear intent to baselessly discredit the whistleblower and officials in our government who are following the proper channels to report allegations of presidential impropriety,” she wrote.

Harris concluded her letter by citing Trump’s recent tweet — quoting an extremist pastor who is a regular on Fox News — suggesting his impeachment would cause a “Civil War like fracture.”

“These are blatant threats,” Harris wrote. “We need a civil society, not a civil war.”

The senator noted that Twitter has banned users in the past for similar offenses, including InfoWars creator Alex Jones, pharmabro Martin Shkreli and actor James Woods.

“I believe the President’s recent tweets rise to the level that Twitter should consider suspending his account,” Harris wrote. “When this kind of abuse is being spewed from the most powerful office in the United States, the stakes are too high to do nothing.”

