The group Pigeons United To Interfere Now (PUTIN) glued MAGA hats and wigs inspired by President Donald Trump‘s hair onto a flock of pigeons released in Las Vegas Tuesday night.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal the self-described “underground radical group” claimed that the stunt is a sign of loyalty and support for Trump. The pigeons were released a day prior to Wednesday night’s Democratic primary debate, which will be broadcast live from Las Vegas. The arrival of the pigeons also coincided with Trump’s arrival in Nevada.

The group, which is led by founder Coo Hand Luke, told the Review-Journal that they were inspired by a Cold War-era operation “in which the CIA explored the use of pigeons equipped with tiny cameras to spy on Soviet sites of interest.”

Luke additionally told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the hats were glued on using eyelash extension glue and explained, “The hats usually stay on for a day or two, depending on the bird’s movements.”

Luke also claimed the stunt was meant to promote pigeons, stating, “Pigeons are commonly known as rats with wings, but they’re smart animals with the ability to find their loft from thousands of miles away, and (they) are fast. They often outmanoeuvre prey birds like hawks.”

The group’s stunt was accompanied by a video released by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which shows the hat-wearing birds in an American flag-covered coop, with a voiceover from the Alfred Hitchcock film The Birds.

This particular pigeon stunt took place shortly after pigeons were seen wearing cowboy hats in Las Vegas in December — though it is unclear whether the two occurrences are related.

