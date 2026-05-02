President Donald Trump urged Congressional Republicans to “TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER” once again on Saturday as a way to proactively combat Democrats using “SLEAZEBAGS” like former Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate election integrity.

“GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS — THEY’RE COMING, AND THEY’RE COMING FAST!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The president said it must be done to stop Democrats from rigging the 2026 midterms and 2028 election, just like they “RIGGED” the 2020 election he lost to ex-President Joe Biden.

“So ironic that Cryin’ Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are hiring SLEAZEBAGS like Barack Hussein Obama’s Crooked former Attorney General, Eric Holder, and others of that ilk, to look into Voter Integrity, when this same group of Human Garbage RIGGED the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump said.

He continued bashing the Dems from there:

They’re no good for our Country, they almost destroyed it, and we don’t want to let that happen again! These are highly dishonest people who are, in many ways, treasonous, in that they are trying to destabilize the United States of America in what, some would call, a War. Republicans must TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and approve all of the necessary Safeguards we need for Elections to protect the American Public during the upcoming Midterms. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s post comes a few days after Schumer announced a new task force that aims to “shield” the 2026 midterms “from the direct threats posed by President Trump and MAGA Republicans.” Schumer said Holder was participating as an “expert/advisor” to the group of senators.

The New York liberal accused Trump of pushing the SAVE Act — which calls for proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections — “to disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans.” Schumer added the task force is necessary because Trump has “stacked his administration with election deniers.”

Trump has called for Republicans to nuke the filibuster multiple times since he returned to office in 2025, including last December when he said it was “hurting” the GOP. And some Republican lawmakers have said they are on board.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) called for scrapping the filibuster so that Congressional Republicans can fund the Department of Homeland Security last week, one day after a man attempted to kill Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Johnson told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo it is imperative to do so in a “moment of national danger.”

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