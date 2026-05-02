President Donald Trump went off on Fox News on Saturday for covering Bill Maher’s conversation with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) the night before, with Trump calling the Real Time host a “MORON” who “choked” the big interview.

Trump slammed Maher, Newsom, Fox News, and longtime enemy Jimmy Kimmel in a blistering Truth Social post.

“Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that,” Trump posted. “DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU! I hate hearing that “Bill Maher said…” — Bill Maher is a MORON, though slightly more talented than Jimmy Kimmel.”

The president started the post off by saying he “hated” seeing Fox News and other right-leaning outlets promote Maher. He said he got a good read on Maher when the HBO comic visited the White House for their much-publicized dinner together last year — and that he wasn’t too impressed with what he saw.

“Bill Maher is a weak and ineffective person who I got to know very well during my dinner with him at the White House. He was nervous, scared, and the first words he uttered as he entered the Oval Office were, ‘Can I have a drink?'” Trump said. “It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic.”

He then accused Maher of botching his interview with Newsom — or “Newscum” as the president likes to call him — on Friday. Trump said that even though Newsom is “dumb, and essentially, incompetent,” he still raked Maher “over the coals.”

“Bill Maher was defenseless, and totally deficient. Either he didn’t have the knowledge, or he choked, because Gavin went on and on about how good California is doing, while it’s doing very poorly, having, by far, the worst year it’s ever had where, for the first time in History, more people are leaving than coming,” Trump said.

He continued:

Bill Maher started by saying that California was doing poorly, only to have Newscum speak for an extended period of time, and lie about the facts. All you have to do is look at what’s happened to Los Angeles, San Francisco, the horrendous homeless problem all over every street, the Railway catastrophe that is Billions of Dollars over budget, and has never been built, the inability to rebuild the 25,000 homes that were destroyed by the fire because he refused to allow water into the street from the Southwest (If it weren’t for our Superstar EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and me, they wouldn’t have any homes being built right now!)

Trump made his anti-Fox News post at 7:12 p.m. ET, about 30 minutes after The Big Weekend Show talked about the Maher-Newsom interview.

Guest host Dr. Marc Siegel and co-host Tomi Lahren both gave Maher kudos for calling Newsom out for blemishes on his record, including California’s high-speed train that has cost tens of billions of dollars, despite being about 0% finished.

Maher told Newsom his critics would point to some poor “stats” about California, and Newsom giddily responded “good!” But Maher told him there were multiple examples where that would clearly blow up in his face.

“Are they gonna say ‘good’ about gas prices? Are they gonna say ‘good’ about how high the rents are?” Maher said. “I mean there’s a whole litany — I mean the train, Gavin, you gotta get rid of the train. I say this as a friend, you gotta let the train go.”

Lahren said she “loved” how Maher asked “smug” Newsom about it.

And Maher at another point in the interview confronted the liberal governor for “imitating” Trump on social media.

Watch above via Fox News.

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