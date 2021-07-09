Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt Claims Capitol Riot Will ‘Likely Kill a Lot More Americans’ Than 9/11, Iraq War and Afghanistan War

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt claimed that the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will somehow “likely kill a lot more Americans” than the September 11 terror attacks, as well as the bloody wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that followed.

“The 1/6 attack for the future of the country was a profoundly more dangerous event than the 9/11 attacks,” Schmidt said at a Lincoln Project town hall. “And in the end, the 1/6 attacks are likely to kill a lot more Americans than were killed on the 9/11 attacks, which will include the casualties of the wars that lasted 20 years following it.”

Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt: Capitol riot worse than 9/11 attacks, ‘likely to kill a lot more Americans’#Unhinged https://t.co/vBZRhcKgXE pic.twitter.com/iT92FSNVQb — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) July 8, 2021

“We have had… political violence in this country, and I believe we’re on the edge of another one, tragically. And we have to fight back against it at the ballot box,” he added, according to Fox News.

If you are baffled by Schmidt’s comments you are not alone. Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 terror attacks, when terrorists hijacked several planes, flying two into the World Trade Center in New York. The war in Afghanistan took the lives of 2,312 Americans. The Iraq War killed another 4,418 Americans.

That’s nearly 10,000 American lives, and doesn’t include the many more that were wounded. The toll also doesn’t include the Iraqi and Afghan civilians that were killed, which estimates put in the hundreds of thousands. Schmidt did not not acknowledge those deaths.

The January 6 riot at the Capitol, carried out by supporters of President Donald Trump, left five people dead.

Schmidt’s argument appears to be that the events of that day will fuel further political violence. His claim that we are “likely” to see more than 10,000 Americans dead as a result of political turmoil in the United States should not be treated as a serious comment, but as a ploy to exaggerate the threat of extremism in order to keep the donations flowing in to the Lincoln Project’s battered coffers.

