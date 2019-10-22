Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defended Donald Trump’s claim that Democrats are “lynching” him with their impeachment efforts and insisted that black people should not be offended by the president’s use of the term.

“I think that’s pretty well accurate. This is a sham. This is a joke,” Graham said on Tuesday while discussing the president’s “lynching” tweet with reporters in the Capitol Building. “This is a lynching in every sense, this is un-American.”

“I’ve never seen a situation in my lifetime … where somebody is accused of a major misconduct who cannot confront the accuser,” the senior South Carolina senator added. “If this continues in the House, it’s a complete sham and I will do everything I can to make sure it doesn’t live very long in the Senate.”

When asked by reporters if he understands why black Americans could take offense to Trump claiming he is being lynched — a term typically reserved to describe extrajudicial murders of African-Americans by white supremacists — Graham replied, “No, I think lynching is being seen as somebody taking the law in their own hands and out to get somebody for no good reason.”

Graham asked whether he can understand African Americans being offended by the term: “No, I think lynching is being seen as somebody taking the law in their own hands and out to get somebody for no good reason.” https://t.co/Ly3Hujew6F — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) October 22, 2019

“What does lynching mean? When a mob grabs you, they don’t give you a chance to defend yourself. They don’t tell you what happened to you. They just destroy you,” he continued. “That is exactly what is going on in the U.S. House of Representatives right now.”

⁦@LindseyGrahamSC⁩ on #lynching “African-Americans were lynched, other people have been lynched throughout History (…) that’s exactly what’s going on in the US House of Representatives right now”. pic.twitter.com/tYiHF4EnBi — Sonia Dridi (@Sonia_Dridi) October 22, 2019

On Tuesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to slam House Democrats for pursuing their impeachment inquiry against him for attempting to push Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump wrote. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

Watch above, via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]