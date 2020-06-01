Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg raised concerns to President Donald Trump in a phone call on Friday over his “tone and the rhetoric,” according to Axios, following the president’s tweet warning of “shooting” during the Minneapolis riots.

Axios reported, based on unnamed sources “familiar” with the matter, that Friday “Facebook raised concerns to the White House about Trump’s incendiary message and urged them to make a change even if it did not violate Facebook’s policies.”

“Later that day, Trump phoned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. During the call, Zuckerberg ‘expressed concerns about the tone and the rhetoric,'” Axios reported, adding that Zuckerberg allegedly “told Trump that he personally disagreed with the president’s incendiary rhetoric and that by using language like this, Trump was putting Facebook in a difficult position.”

Axios also reported that Trump faced criticism for his tweet from counselor Hope Hicks and “numerous advisers both inside and outside the White House.”

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way,” President Trump tweeted on Friday. “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The post was censored by Twitter for “glorifying violence,” and President Trump attempted to walk back on the remark later on in the day.

