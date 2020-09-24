Mitt Romney Torches Trump’s Refusal to Commit to a Peaceful Transfer of Power: ‘Unthinkable and Unacceptable’

President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power is drawing condemnation from Republicans on Capitol Hill — with the party’s 2012 standard bearer leading the way.

In a Wednesday night tweet, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) bashed Trump’s unwillingness to commit to a peaceful power transfer.

“Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus,” Romney wrote. “Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable.”

The Utah senator was responding to Trump saying, when he was asked about a peaceful transfer at a news conference Wednesday, “we’re going to have to see what happens.”

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly,” Trump said. “There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it. And you know who knows it better than anybody else? Democrats know it better than anybody else.

Other Republicans have criticized the president’s remarks.

“As we have done for over two centuries we will have a legitimate & fair election,” wrote Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) Thursday. “It may take longer than usual to know the outcome, but it will be a valid one. And at noon on Jan 20,2021 we will peacefully swear in the President.”

And Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was among those in the House who stated their commitment to a peaceful transfer of power.

“The peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our Constitution and fundamental to the survival of our Republic,” Cheney wrote. “America’s leaders swear an oath to the Constitution. We will uphold that oath.”

