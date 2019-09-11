comScore

Never Forget: Trump Lashes Out at Unfavorable Polls Before Heading to Arlington For 9/11 Ceremony

By Ken MeyerSep 11th, 2019, 8:59 am

On the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, President Donald Trump spent part of his morning Twitter activity attacking unfavorable polls, Fed Chair Jay Powell and the “LameStream Media” for the umpteenth time.

Trump started his online proclamations by first posting this subdued photo of himself and Melania Trump, acknowledging the tragic day.

Ten minutes later though, Trump followed  by attacking “Bonehead” Jay Powell again and demanding that the Federal Reserve use negative interest rates:

Trump then launched into an even more impassioned attack on Washington Post and ABC over their latest poll data on his falling approval ratings. Trump wailed about the poll yesterday for showing that Americans fear his policies could lead to recession, and now he’s complaining that his ratings would be much higher if not for the “fake news” media.

Trump eventually managed to remember what day it is.

Even so, critics are not impressed with the topics on which Trump was focused given this somber day in U. S. history:

