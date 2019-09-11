On the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, President Donald Trump spent part of his morning Twitter activity attacking unfavorable polls, Fed Chair Jay Powell and the “LameStream Media” for the umpteenth time.

Trump started his online proclamations by first posting this subdued photo of himself and Melania Trump, acknowledging the tragic day.

Ten minutes later though, Trump followed by attacking “Bonehead” Jay Powell again and demanding that the Federal Reserve use negative interest rates:

….The USA should always be paying the the lowest rate. No Inflation! It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn’t allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of “Boneheads.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Trump then launched into an even more impassioned attack on Washington Post and ABC over their latest poll data on his falling approval ratings. Trump wailed about the poll yesterday for showing that Americans fear his policies could lead to recession, and now he’s complaining that his ratings would be much higher if not for the “fake news” media.

….This is a phony suppression poll, meant to build up their Democrat partners. I haven’t even started campaigning yet, and am constantly fighting Fake News like Russia, Russia, Russia. Look at North Carolina last night. Dan Bishop, down big in the Polls, WINS. Easier than 2016! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

If it weren’t for the never ending Fake News about me, and with all that I have done (more than any other President in the first 2 1/2 years!), I would be leading the “Partners” of the LameStream Media by 20 points. Sorry, but true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Trump eventually managed to remember what day it is.

Leaving the White House soon to speak at the Pentagon. My great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Even so, critics are not impressed with the topics on which Trump was focused given this somber day in U. S. history:

It seems pretty tasteless to be whining about this stuff today. Maybe give it a rest for 24 hours? https://t.co/VgwUieCHVQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 11, 2019

Its the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

For one day stop thinking about yourself. https://t.co/62pzcwubP5 — Douglas Kass (@DougKass) September 11, 2019

the president releases a september 11 statement: https://t.co/RRJFe7gq62 — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 11, 2019

I’m here in Shanksville today, where ceremonies will be held to commemorate the sacrifice of dozens of Americsns on this, the anniversary of the worst terror attack in US history. https://t.co/oEZrNihOgA — Chris Potter (@CPotterPgh) September 11, 2019

This is the message of the President of the US on the anniversary of 9/11. https://t.co/fyIBzgFczC — John D. Burns (@johnburnsnc) September 11, 2019

