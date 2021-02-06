Warning: the above video contains offensive language.

New video unearthed from the Parler archives of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol shows Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli or the “QAnon Shaman,” bragging during the aftermath of the deadly riot about former President Donald Trump having “won the f***ing day” because “Donald Trump is still our president” and he felt that they had succeeded in “sending a message” to former Vice President Mike Pence.

The video first aired on CNN Newsroom with Pamela Brown on Saturday, showing an unknown videographer asking Chansley about what had happened inside the Capitol building. Anchor Pamela Brown introduced the video by saying that “it underscores how some of the rioters were taking cues directly from Trump.”

“What was your message to everybody now, like, what are you yelling at?” the videographer asked Chansley.

“Donald Trump asked everybody to go home,” Chansley said. “He just said, he just put out a tweet. It’s a minute long. He asked everybody to go home.”

“Why do you think so?”

“Because, dude, he won the f***ing day, he f***ing won!” Chansley replied.

“He won by sending a message to the senators and the congressmen, he won by sending a message to Pence, okay, that if they don’t do as it is their oath to do, if they don’t uphold the Constitution then we will remove them from office, one way or another,” Chansley added, broadly grinning.

“This guy is not on on side,” another bystander told Chansley, referring to the videographer. “I thought you assumed that,” the videographer replied.

“I’m fine with being recorded,” Chansley said. “All I can say is, we won the f***ing day. Donald Trump is still our president.”

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, who has extensively covered the QAnon conspiracy and other pro-Trump organizations and rallies, told Brown that this video of Chansley was part of the media files that were downloaded by a computer programmer from the social media network Parler, exploiting a security flaw in the software. According to O’Sullivan, there are “thousands” of these files, and media organizations like ProPublica and government agencies like the FBI have been reviewing and analyzing them for evidence.

Chansley was arrested for his alleged actions during the Capitol riot, and is being held in a federal prison. His attorney, Al Watkins, has given several interviews where he insisted that Chansley “couldn’t be a more gentle, soft-spoken human being” and had not been violent during the riot.

However, as CNN’s Chris Cuomo and others pointed out, Chansley was seen in the videos carrying a long metal spear and yelling. Other video clips have shown Chansley walking up to Pence’s chair at the front of the Senate chamber and writing a note to Pence that said “IT[‘]S ONLY A MATTER OF TIME” and “JUSTICE IS COMING!” — a message that some have (not unreasonably) interpreted as a threat.

Chansley has been saying lately that he regrets being “duped” and “betrayed” by Trump and has offered to testify at the former president’s upcoming impeachment trial later this month, the first time in American history that a president has been impeached twice.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

