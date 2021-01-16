President Donald Trump lost one of his favorite methods of communication when Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms banned him for inciting violence and spreading misinformation — and now a research firm has quantified just how substantial the Trumpian misinformation really was.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Zignal Labs found that online misinformation about the 2020 election plummeted a stunning 73 percent after Trump’s digital excommunication.

Twitter confirmed this week that the ban on Trump’s account will continue after he leaves office on January 20. So far, Facebook has said that Trump’s suspension is “indefinite,” not committing either way to a permanent ban or eventual restoration. Trump and the accounts of his campaign and some top advisers were also suspended from Instagram, Snapchat, Spotify, Shopify, Pinterest, and several other platforms.

Twitter has also cracked down on accounts promoting the QAnon conspiracy cult, many of which promoted Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud and helped foment the violence at the Capitol on January 6.

Zignal’s analysis looked at the week after Trump was kicked off Twitter and found that conversations about election fraud fell from 2.5 million mentions to 688,000 mentions across several top social media platforms — not just Twitter.

Pro-Trump hashtags and phrases connected to the Capitol riot like #FightForTrump, #HoldTheLine, and “March For Trump” fell 95 percent after Trump’s ban from Twitter.

Past research had repeatedly shown that Trump had “a virtually unmatched ability to shape conversation online,” due not just to his millions of followers, but also their enthusiastic propensity for sharing his posts, regardless of the topic.

