With Ukraine having moved to the fore, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is cautioning Americans not to forget about their neighbors.

Appearing Friday on Morning Joe, the House speaker stated her belief that Russia is involved in this latest controversy involving President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

“I think Russia has a hand in this, by the way,” Pelosi said. “We saw what the Russian disruption of our election last time, their interference, 100% confidence of the intelligence community, high confidence in the intelligence community, that the Russians disrupted our election. That was wrong. The integrity of our elections is central to our democracy. So what the president did in inviting outside intervention into our election, it goes beyond the pale.”

Similarly, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper questioned the nature of private discussions between Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“This is one phone call. What about others? Makes you wonder about the phone calls with Vladimir Putin, just to name one,” Clapper said. The former DNI added that he wonders, “If there’s similar questionable leverage exerted on foreign leaders. And of course, there’s long been speculation about exactly what the nature is of the relationship that the president has with Vladimir Putin.”

The AP reports Friday that Russia does not want private conversations between Trump and Putin to be made public. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “we would like to hope that it wouldn’t come to that in our relations.”

