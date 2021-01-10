PGA Announces 2022 Championship Will No Longer Be Played at Trump Course in Bedminster

The PGA of America announced on Sunday night that next year’s championship will no longer be held at President Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster,” Jim Richerson, the president of PGA of America announced via its Twitter account.

The decision came after a vote on the fate of the 2022 PGA Championship, days after the riot in which a mob incited by Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to shut down the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Five people died in the violence.

“We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making,” PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told the Associated Press. “We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”

