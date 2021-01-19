<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump released a farewell video on his final full day in office.

Trump did not mention his successor Joe Biden by name, but said, “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

“We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck.”

The president referenced the violence earlier this month when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor and forge our common destiny,” Trump said.

The president was impeached last week over his role in riling up supporters ahead of the riots, and his first video during the riots repeated the same baseless claim of a stolen election. It’s unclear whether the Senate would convict him, but Mitch McConnell is reportedly angry with the president and said just today the mob was “provoked by the president and other powerful people.”

He listed some of his accomplishments in office and touted the vaccine rollout currently underway across the country.

“I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices, because that’s what you elected me to do,” Trump said.

At one point the president added, “Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning.”

You can watch President Trump’s farewell address above.

