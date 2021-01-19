Mitch McConnell Blames Trump for Insurrection: ‘The Mob was Fed Lies…Provoked by the President and Other Powerful People’

Senator Mitch McConnell addressed the U.S. Senate chamber for the first time since they voted to certify the Electoral College results that will lead to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.

It was also the first assembly since that fateful day in which a violent mob of Trump supporters led a deadly insurrection on the Capitol in an effort to overturn the democratic process and perhaps even capture and kill members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence. President Donald Trump has been impeached for his alleged incitement of that mob, a Senate trial of which will proceed in the following days.

It is in this context that McConnell’s opening remarks are rather stunning.

“The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals whose tried to stop Congress from doing our duty,” he opened. “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people,” he added, casting aspersions towards Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley who led objection efforts. “And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

“But we pressed on,” he continued. “We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation, not even for one night. We certified the people’s choice for their 46th president.”

McConnell’s comments will likely be seen as a clear signal to his Republican caucus that on President Trump’s last full day in office, he is now viewed as a pariah in the GOP. McConnell has signaled an openness to impeachment but has clarified that he will wait to watch the Senate trial before committing to a judgment.

Watch above via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]