House Democrats published the entirety of their two impeachment articles on Tuesday that are slated to be introduced against President Donald Trump.

The first article accuses Trump of “abuse of power” and zeroes-in on his and his staff’s push to have the Ukrainian government target a domestic political rival, former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, with an anti-corruption investigation. In a Tuesday morning press conference held by Democratic members, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated the president is being charged with “high crimes and misdemeanors” and explained the first article by accusing Trump of abusing “the powers of his office for his personal benefit while ignoring or injuring the public interest.”

The second impeachment article focuses on “obstruction of Congress,” as Democrats are making the case that Trump committed impeachable acts by stonewalling or attempting to stonewall the House Democrat-led impeachment inquiry — namely, by pressuring witnesses not to appear before Congress and urging government officials at various agencies to ignore subpoenas.

Before members of Congress can cast a yes or no vote on the articles of impeachment, the House Judiciary has to vote to approve the articles; though, Nadler’s committee is expected to easily push them through. The entirety of the House will then have the option to vote yes or no on the respective articles, and if one article or both are approved on a simple majority of the legislative body’s 435 members, then the charges will advance to the Senate.

Read the full Articles of Impeachment here (PDF).

