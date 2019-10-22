President Donald Trump is receiving widespread condemnation for his remarks on Tuesday morning that the impeachment process against him is a “lynching.” But the strongest denouncement of all is coming from the man who was the very first in Congress to call for the president’s impeachment.

In a stunning floor speech Tuesday, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) blasted Trump for his remarks.

“I rise today with a heavy heart and tears welling in my eyes,” Green said. “I rise because how dare the president compare lynching to impeachment. How dare he do this! Does he not know the history of lynching in this country?! Does he not know that thousands of African-Americans were lynched, mob violence?! Does he not know this is the equivalent of murder?!”

The congressman went on to compare the president to members of the Ku Klux Klan.

“Mr. President, do you not understand the history that you are encroaching upon?” Green said. “If you continue to weaponize racism and bigotry, this makes you no better than those who were screaming ‘blood and soil, Jews will not replace us.’ It makes you no better than them! It makes you no better than those who burned crosses! It makes you no better than those who wear hoods and white robes! Do you not understand what you’re doing to this country?!”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

