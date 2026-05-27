Fox News host Brian Kilmeade commended Texas voters for “sobering up” and voting Rep. Al Green (D) out of office in a Texas primary on Tuesday night.

During a discussion about the Texas primaries on Wednesday morning’s Fox & Friends that largely focused on Ken Paxton’s victory over John Cornyn the night before, Kilmeade brought up Green’s defeat at the hands of Rep. Christian Menefee in the Lone Star State’s 18th District.

“I just love the fact that Al Green is out,” Kilmeade said to co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones. “That embarrassment, the guy waving his cane at the president of the United States. What a clown show he is.”

He added: “So they finally sobered up and elected a guy we don’t really know much about, but they redistrict over there.”

Kilmeade’s remark was in reference to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address of his second term, where Green heckled Trump while brandishing his cane.

He was removed from the chamber as a result. The antics also led to a vote to censure Green, who later told the House floor that he would do it again.

A year later, Green was again ejected from the State of the Union address after holding up a sign that read, “Black People Are Not Apes,” a response to a video Trump posted that depicted former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as primates.

Green faced off against fellow Democratic incumbent Menefee — in a matchup that was the result of the new redistricting map passed by the Republican-controlled Texas legislature.

Watch above via Fox News.

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