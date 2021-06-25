Reporter Asks Psaki if White House is Prepared For Trump to Try and Regain Presidency in August

A White House reporter asked press secretary Jen Psaki if President Joe Biden is prepared for the possibility that Donald Trump tries to take back the presidency in August.

During a Friday press briefing, Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem first asked Psaki if Biden has a contingency plan for dealing with the possibility that the Taliban will take control of Afghanistan once United States troops are withdrawn.

“I’m not going to get ahead of or anticipate — we have a range of capacities, including over the horizon capacities and capabilities that we will maintain in place,” Psaki responded. “The president announced that at the beginning of his announcement.”

Karem segued to a question regarding a second potential take-over, asking what the Biden administration would do if Trump attempted to seize control of the White House in August.

“We’ve heard rumblings from the former president and supporters about August and the inevitability of him being reinstated — is this administration prepared to meet the challenge if, in fact, they press that issue in August?” Karem asked. “We’ve already seen an insurrection, what would this administration’s actions be if that is pressed in August?”

Psaki said Biden is prepared to continue governing if that were to occur, adding, “Of course, should there be an elevation, an escalation — you know — that is something we would certainly monitor and track as well.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

