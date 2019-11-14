Rudy Giuliani told a reporter in an interview that he would have “very, very good insurance” if President Donald Trump chose to “throw him under the bus” in the Ukraine scandal.

The Guardian was asking Giuliani about a reported GOP plan to put blame on Giuliani to absolve Trump of the ongoing scandal in Ukraine, with the reporter asking Giuliani if he was afraid of being “thrown under the bus.”

“I’m not, but I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid,” Giuliani responded. Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello then quickly interjected to say “He’s joking.”

The Guardian noted it was unclear if it was a joke or a veiled threat toward Trump, though the comment appears to be a joke about having health insurance on its face.

Giuliani has come under increasing scrutiny for his actions in Ukraine as Trump’s personal lawyer and his links to two Ukrainian businessmen who were arrested by U.S. federal authorities in recent weeks.

“I acted properly as his lawyer,” Giuliani told The Guardian. “I did what a good lawyer is supposed to do. I dug up evidence that helped to show the case against him was false; that there was a great deal of collusion going on someplace else other than Russia. And then I stepped on the number one minefield, which is Joe Biden, who is heavily protected by the Washington press corps.”

