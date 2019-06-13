White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders made an impromptu appearance at a White House event to make an emotional goodbye after President Donald Trump announced she was leaving.

“I’ll try not to get emotional, because I know that crying can make us look weak sometimes,” Sanders said. “This has been the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“It’s one of the greatest jobs I could ever have. I have loved every minute, even the hard minutes. … the only one I can think of that might top it just a little bit is the fact that I’m a mom. I have three amazing kids. I’m going to spend a little more time with them,” Sanders said.

Trump praised her and called her up to speak during a presentation on the First Step Act Thursday afternoon.

“She comes from a great state, Arkansas. That was a state I won by a lot,” Trump said. “We love Arkansas. She’s going to be going back to Arkansas with her great family.”

Trump also said he hopes she would run for governor in the state. “If we can get her to run for the governor of Arkansas, I’m trying to get her to do that,” Trump said.

“I’m going to continue to be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the president and his agenda and I know he’s doing to have an incredible six more years and get a lot more done,” Sanders said.

