Joe Scarborough believes that President Donald Trump could be taking a dive in the 2020 election.

On Friday’s edition of Morning Joe, the MSNBC host — during a conversation with guest Donny Deustch — posited his theory that Trump is trying to lose the race on purpose.

“This guy that you and I have known for many years, not only is he not acting like he doesn’t want to get re-elected, he’s acting like he really wants to lose badly and take the Republican party down with him,” Scarborough said.

The Morning Joe host conceded that the theory is far-fetched, but said he cannot come up with another reason why the president is taking so many unpopular positions.

“None of this would make sense in the conventional sense,” Scarborough said. “But you look at every single move he’s making. He’s on the 25 percent of a 75/25 issue. And it keeps happening every day.”

Scarborough added, “This looks like a deliberate attempt to drive his campaign into the ground every day. He knows what he’s doing is going to lower the poll numbers, and they are. They are collapsing every day.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed.

“He doesn’t want four more years,” she said. “That’s clear. You can tell by his behavior. His attitude towards the health of the American people, he doesn’t want to be there.”

But, Brzezinski added, Trump does not like to lose. Scarborough concurred, and suggested that Trump could follow the example of Lyndon Johnson in 1968 and withdraw from the race.

“This is not a guy who is acting like he expects to be around on January 21st, 2021 in the White House. And he’s acting like he’s setting everything on fire before he leaves,” Scarborough said. He added, “He’s known when to leave the stage before. … I would not be surprised if he left the stage again.”

