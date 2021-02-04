Sean Hannity has long been considered one of the most influential conservative media personalities, especially during the Trump Administration. So his condemnation of the outlandish and bonkers conspiracy theories espoused by QAnon congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during Wednesday’s Hannity program is remarkable in the context of the ongoing fight for the soul of the conservative movement and the Republican party.

Hannity opened his show by introducing the topic of Taylor Greene, telling his viewers that “many of you had never heard her name, as she has been on the job a whopping one month.” This obscures the fact that, over the last week, she has been a lightning rod for attention in the political media world.

After briefly explaining Taylor Greene’s rise to power and her belief in QAnon conspiracies, Hannity, point by point, raised some of her crazier conspiracies, after each, he dismissed totally.

MTG’s claim that the events of 9/11 were staged? “Sorry, but we all know as a fact that a plane did hit the Pentagon, and it was a real,” Hannity noted.

California wildfires started by a space laser? Nope. “I have no earthly clue whatsoever what would cause someone to believe such a thing,” Hannity dismissed.

“Also, recently disturbing, a video surfaced showing Taylor Greene chasing down and, kind of, berating a kid that survived the Parkland school shooting,” Hannity continued, before defending Gun Reform activist David Hogg. “He lost friends that day. And she accused him of being a trained actor.”

“I’m sorry. I don’t go there. I think kids are off the table,” Hannity explained. “The poor kid had been through hell; the families had lost loved ones, they are all watching this.

Hannity’s calling out of Taylor Greene is no small development and likely plays into the existential question facing the Republican party: Will the GOP continue its tacit embrace of those who follow QAnon, like those who support Rep. Taylor Greene, and by proxy, former President Donald Trump? Or will there be a return to a more established definition of the party, represented by Rep. Liz Cheney, who notably voted to impeach President Trump?

As has been well documented, Hannity has enjoyed a very close relationship with former President Trump, to the degree that his critics deride his show as naked propagation of Trump’s agenda and arguments. But long before Hannity was all-in on Trump, he has been a fierce and unapologetic conservative, a proponent of the establishment GOP perhaps best represented by former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, Liz.

Julius Caesar deciding the fate of a gladiator with a thumbs up or down comes to mind after watching the clip above. Especially seeing as, while this was happening on Fox News airwaves, a four-hour and closed-door deliberation by the Republican caucus was ongoing, designed to seal the fate of Taylor Greene and Cheney’s roles in the Republican party.

Hannity’s derision of Majorie Taylor Greene will be seen by many as tepid, as he also feigned the same QAnon ignorance that earned Rep. Kevin McCarthy mockery.

“I don’t know a single conservative or a single Republican; frankly, that even knows what QAnon even is, let alone buys into whatever those beliefs are,” Hannity claimed, but only after he said, “from my perspective, it is not a single conservative I know that shares those conspiratorial beliefs, or supports the action confronting young people, claiming that a school shooting that happened didn’t happen.”

Hannity gave his thumbs down to Majorie Taylor Greene. We will see if that hurts the Georgia representative’s political future or Hannity’s ratings in the next few weeks.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]