WATCH: Joe Biden Addresses Pandemic, Capitol Insurrection, and White Supremacy in Prayer Breakfast Speech

In a speech to the National Prayer Breakfast, President Joe Biden called on Americans to lean on faith as crises like the Coronavirus pandemic, the Capitol insurrection, and the threat of white supremacy plague the country.

On Thursday morning, President Biden addressed the virtual event live from the White House, after an introduction from Senator Chris Coons of Biden’s home state, Delaware.

During his brief remarks, the president touched on the crises roiling the country.

“Over 400, 000 of our fellow Americans have lost their lives to a deadly virus,” Biden said, and also noted the unemployment and food insecurity that have attended the pandemic.

“We hear the call for racial justice, some 400 years in the making, and we know the dream, but more important, the reality of justice for all cannot be deferred any longer,” Biden said, then spoke about the climate crisis as well.

“We just witnessed images that we would never have imagined. Images that now we’ll never forget,” Biden said. “A violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. An assault on our democracy and our Capitol. A violent attack that threatened lives and took lives.”

“We know now we must confront and defeat political extremism, white supremacy, and domestic terrorism,” he continued. “For so many in our nation this is a dark dark time. So where do we turn?”

“Faith,” Biden said. “Kierkegaard wrote ‘Faith sees best in the dark.’ I believe that to be true.”

He urged Americans to unite, and channeling former President Barack Obama’s famous speech, said “These aren’t Democrats or Republicans going hungry in our nation, there are fellow Americans. fellow human beings. They aren’t Democrats or Republicans going without health care in America, there are fellow Americans, fellow human beings. There aren’t Democrats or Republicans being evicted from their homes, they’re fellow Americans, fellow human beings, and these aren’t Democrats or Republicans losing their lives to this deadly virus. They’re fellow Americans, fellow human beings.”

Biden went on to say that “I believe, as a matter of fact I know, we’re going to get through all this. We’ll come out stronger for it. The Bible tells us ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.’ We still have, in front of us, many difficult nights to endure, but we’ll get through them together. We’ll need one another. We need to lean on one another, lift one another up, with faith to guide us through the darkness and into the light.”

Watch the video above via C-Span.

