Sen. Lindsey Graham Defends Trump By Saying He’s a Narcissist, Not a Racist

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defended President Donald Trump’s attacks on minority congresswomen by calling him a narcissist.

“I really do believe that if you’re a Somali refugee who likes Trump, he’s not gonna say go back to Somalia,” Fox News’ Jason Donner reported Graham saying.

“A racist says go back to Somalia because you’re Somali or Muslim or whatever. That’s just the way he is. It’s more narcissism than anything else,” Graham explained.

NBC’s Frank Thorp also reported on Graham’s defense of Trump. The House voted to condemn Trump Tuesday for his attacks on progressive Democratic congresswomen.

The sentiment reflects an earlier comment from Graham, in which he said a Somali refugee wearing a Make America Great Again hat would get a White House invite.

