President Donald Trump has a 49 percent approval rating, according to the latest Gallup poll, with satisfaction with “the way things are going in the U.S.” at its highest since 2005.

President Trump’s 49 percent approval rating remains the same as the previous Gallup poll, though up 5 percent from early January.

Interestingly, 43 percent of independents now support the president — the highest its been during Trump’s entire presidency.

“The latest survey finds a further increase in national satisfaction, with 45% now satisfied, the highest since February 2005,” Gallup reported.

In late 2008, just 7 percent of Americans polled were happy with the state of America.

Republicans, whose satisfaction with the direction of the country has surged from 58% in December to 80% today, are entirely responsible for the increase in satisfaction,” Gallup explained, noting that just 9 percent of Americans rate the current economic condition as poor.

“Trump’s approval rating may be higher because of the Senate’s acquitting him in the impeachment trial. Bill Clinton’s job approval ratings also were higher spanning the time between his impeachment in late 1998 and his acquittal in early 1999,” continued Gallup. “Americans’ generally positive and improved perceptions of the state of the nation are also likely a contributing factor. These factors may be driving Republicans’ and independents’ ratings of Trump higher, but not Democrats’.”

After the government, the second most common issue that Americans complain about is immigration at 11 percent.

