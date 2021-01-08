State Department Official Fired After Calling For Trump’s Ouster Over Capitol Attack

On Monday, State Department official Gabriel Noronha called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office. By Thursday night, Noronha had been fired.

A source confirmed to Mediaite that Noronha, who worked on Iran issues as a spokesman for the senior policy adviser to the Secretary of State, was fired.

“President Trump fomented an insurrectionist mob that attacked the Capitol today,” Noronha wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “He continues to take every opportunity to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power. These actions threaten our democracy and our Republic. Trump is entirely unfit to remain in office, and needs to go.”

The official’s Twitter bio has now been changed from “Runs #Iran comms @StateDept” to “Ran #Iran comms @StateDept.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

