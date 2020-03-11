Despite concern over the coronavirus growing to the point where he is addressing the nation Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump refused to answer a question on the subject from CNN’s Jim Acosta.

During a gathering of cabinet officials and Wall Street executives at the White House, the president called on Acosta to ask a question.

“What do you say to Americans who are concerned that you’re not taking this seriously enough?” Acosta said. “And that some of your statements don’t match what your health experts are saying.”

Trump pointed to Acosta and promptly dismissed his question.

“That’s CNN, fake news,” Trump said — without addressing what he’d been asked.

The press was then escorted out of the room.

