‘This is The End of the Road’: NBC Justice Correspondent Breaks Down Ruling That Grand Jury Can See Trump’s Tax Returns

NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams said that Monday marks the end of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to keep his tax returns secret.

The Supreme Court issued a one-line ruling that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can obtain Trump’s tax records for his grand jury investigation into the president’s companies.

“It’s the end of the road for the president’s years-long battle to keep his tax returns away either from Congress or from Cyrus Vance, the New York prosecutor who has a grand jury looking at President Trump’s personal and corporate finances,” Williams said on MSNBC Monday.

Williams noted that Trump initially argued that as sitting president he was “immune from any part of the criminal justice system, including grand jury subpoenas” — an argument the Supreme Court had previously rejected.

This appeal, according to Williams, has been awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court since October.

“My guess is that the court wanted to stay out of any suggestion that it was getting involved in politics, so held back doing anything during the campaign, and then during the fights over the election, and then during the impeachment process and now that that’s all clear the Supreme Court’s brief order has come out,” he explained.

The Court’s decision means that eight years of Trump’s tax records can now be shown to a New York grand jury — though the records will not be made public. While the grand jury was initially formed to examine Michael Cohen’s allegation Trump misstated his finances, Williams reported that Vance has expanded the probe to focus on a wider range of potential crimes, including falsifying business records and fraud.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

