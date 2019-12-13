Morning Joe Calls Out Fox News and Tucker Carlson for Parroting ‘Insidious’ Russian Propaganda

Morning Joe condemned Fox News and one of their top hosts, Tucker Carlson, on Friday for “parroting” Russian propaganda and pushing pro-Kremlin talking points into the conservative mainstream.

Carlson has caught flack in recent weeks for explicitly endorsing Russia in their armed conflict against Ukraine, saying earlier in December, “I think we should probably take the side of Russia, if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine.”

“Could any of these people actually tell you why Vladimir Putin is so bad?” he added. “Why is he so bad? … What makes Vladimir Putin worse than, I don’t know, a whole long list of American allies?”

While Carlson claimed to be “joking” in November about “rooting for Russian,” even after noting that he was “serious,” NBC News national analyst John Heilemann ripped the Fox News host for the comments:

“One of the craziest and most insidious things that’s happened in the last couple weeks is the notion that people on primetime hosts on Fox News — with the power that that network has — are now coming out and openly saying things like, ‘I’m rooting for Russia over Ukraine. I don’t know why I should be against Russia.’ Tucker Carlson has said this multiple times. You’re starting to see in what is the dominate media organization of the American right now, there is now a primetime host — and these congressmen saying the same thing — this notion of taking up the cause, saying Ukraine interfered in the election, trying to turn away from Russia. Russia is a foe of America … The mainstream media house organ [of the GOP], to hear prominent people say, ‘I don’t see why I should side with Ukraine. I think we should side with Russia’ is a really disturbing trend. And it’s not about pointy headed intellectuals in some universities on the far nationalist right, it’s in the main stream of Fox News right now.”

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough then chimed in to add, “It’s important to repeat that parroting points of view that America’s Intel community warned them not to parrot because it’s Russia propaganda.”

Other MSNBC personalities taken shots at Carlson by name, as anchor Nicolle Wallace said earlier this month that “Carlson is at it again, saying he’s with Russia,” leading MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch to ask, “Why do we even dignify Tucker Carlson? He’s a blowhard, he’s a putz. Who the hell is Tucker Carlson?”

