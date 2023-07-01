‘TRAITOR!’ Lindsey Graham Relentlessly Booed and Jeered On Trump Rally Stage

Sen. Lindsey Graham was booed, jeered, and insulted from the moment he took the stage until he walked off it, and was later laughed at and booed again during Donald Trump‘s speech, during the Pickens, South Carolina MAGA rally on Saturday.

Approximately 30,000 supporters of the former president took the streets of the town to attend the July 4th-themed political rally. However, the conservatives in attendance were not happy when Graham showed up — and made sure to let him know it.

“Just calm down for a second. I think you’ll like this….I was born in this county,” said Graham as his introduction became drowned out in taunts and jeers from the crowd. “I live 15 miles down the road. This is a place where people pay the taxes, fight the wars, and tell you what they believe.”

Graham continued to praise Trump, but it did not stop Trump supporters from shouting out insults like “traitor” and booing him continuously.

“I helped him get three judges on the Supreme Court there. Overruled Roe v Wade. I was on the front line of the fight,” Graham shouted from the stage to the restless crowd.

Graham has remained a key ally of Trump in and outside the White House, but his past criticisms of the conservative leader have caused some of his supporters to develop a strong dislike for the senator.

Moreover, conservative firebrands such as Tucker Carlson have routinely denounced Graham for his support of foreign wars and his stance on immigration.

Watch the clip above, via LiveNOW from FOX on YouTube.

