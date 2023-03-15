Tucker Carlson slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over comments he made on Fox News the previous night in which he called for the military to shoot down Russian warplanes the next time one downs a U.S. drone.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Hannity, Graham reacted to news that a Russian plane engaged a drone over the Black Sea, which prompted the Pentagon to down it in the body of water.

On Wednesday, Carlson aired a clip of the senator’s comments.

“Well, we should hold them accountable and say that, ‘If you ever get near another U.S. asset flying in international waters, your airplane will be shot down,’” Graham said. “What would Ronald Reagan do right now? He would start shooting Russian planes down if they were threatening our assets.”

Meanwhile, host Sean Hannity called for the U.S. to shoot down Russian drones in response.

Carlson, who has long been critical of any U.S. aid to Ukraine to help fight off Russia’s war of aggression, mocked Graham’s comments.

“What would Ronald Reagan do?” he asked. “Ooh, good question, Senator Graham. Ronald Reagan’s two-term presidency was notable for the fact that he did not declare war on the Russian air force, and therefore the United States did not go to war with Russia.”

The Fox News host said Reagan avoided war and oversaw a strong U.S. economy.

“Do you remember that?” Carlson continued. “Seems like a long time ago. It’s pretty much the opposite of the approach being pushed right now by Lindsey Graham and his friends in the war party. Their plan is to ignore our borders in the United States, but to defend Ukraine.”

Carlson added that Reagan would “probably vomit” at Graham’s remarks.

“We’re glad Ronald Reagan is not here to watch Lindsey Graham invoke his name to justify anti-American stupidity,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

