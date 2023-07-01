RIPTwitter Trends After Elon Musk Places New Limits On Users Who Refuse To Pay Him

Billionaire Elon Musk announced new “temporary” restrictions for the vast majority of Twitter users on Saturday that limits the number of tweets they can view in a day.

Musk explained that unverified accounts, users who do not pay $8 month for a blue check mark, will be limited to reading 600 posts a day. Meanwhile, verified accounts are limited to 6,000 daily posts and new unverified accounts can only view 300 tweets per day.

The justification for the limits, which have angered users across the platform resulting in the creation of the trending hashtag #RIPTwitter, were to address data scraping and system manipulation, according to Musk.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Musk did not clarify what he meant by “data scrapping,” but he did mention a similar phrase when users complained on Friday they were being presented with screens asking them to log in to view posts on Twitter.

“We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users,” he tweeted, adding “several hundred organizations (maybe more) were scraping Twitter data extremely aggressively.”

After the new limits were enforced, over 7,000 users in the United States reported glitches and outages on the social media platform.

Musk later noted that the “emergency measure” would soon increase unverified accounts to viewing 800 tweets per days. Unverified will be given access to 400 posts while verified users will be able to view up to 8,000 per day.

The new Twitter owner has implemented various sweeping policies on the platform since taking control in October 2022. As a result, Twitter’s advertising revenue has rapidly fallen, and Musk has laid off roughly three-fourths of the company’s prior workforce to avoid bankruptcy.

