Trump Addresses Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: ‘I Hope’ it Was an Accident

Prior to starting his event at Nuss Truck and Equipment to tout the tax cuts, President Donald Trump commented about the raging fire at Notre Dame Cathedral.

“They’re having a terrible, terrible fire. You probably saw, some of you have heard, some of you have not because you’ve been here. But I will tell you the fire that they’re having at the Notre Dame cathedral is something like few people have witnessed,” Trump said. “When we left, we had a whole group of your great representatives, and when we left the plane, it was burning at a level that you rarely see a fire burn. It’s one of the great treasures of the world, the greatest artists in the world, probably, if you think about it, I would say it might be greater than almost any museum in the world, and it’s burning very badly, looks like it’s burning to the ground.”

“And I’ve been there, and I’ve seen it, and there’s no cathedral, I think I could say this, probably no cathedral in the world like it, it’s a terrible scene,” he continued. “They think it was caused by, at this moment, they don’t know, but they think it was caused by renovation. And I hope that’s the reason. Renovation, what’s that all about? But it’s a terrible site to behold. with that being said, I want to tell you that a lot of progress has been made by our country.”

Police sources in France have said it appears the fire was started on accident due to ongoing renovations:

Fire at Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral was started by accident and is related to ongoing work, according to France 2, citing police. Either way it is terrible and a hideous blow to the symbolic heart of the city — Luke Baker (@BakerLuke) April 15, 2019

