WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (Updated)

By Colby HallApr 15th, 2019, 1:18 pm

A massive fire has broken out in one of Paris’ greatest architectural landmarks: Notre Dame Cathedral.

Details are still emerging but French news agency AFP confirmed that a fire is currently underway, citing a Parisian fire service.

Le Monde reported that the fire broke out in the attic of the historic monument before spreading to engulf a large section of the roof. A cathedral spokesperson has claimed that the fire was first reported at 5:50 p.m. local time and the building was evacuated shortly thereafter.

French President Emmanuel Macron has addressed this disaster via Twitter, saying (via rough translation) “Our Lady of Paris in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I’m sad tonight to see this part of us burn.”

Reports are surfacing that the fire started by accident:

CNN broke in with coverage of the devastating blaze:

Images and video of billowing smoke directly emanating from the cathedral have gone viral, several of which have been embedded below. Watch a Livestream of the fire at the bottom of this post.

Watch a livestream of the fire from NBC News:

This story is still developing and will be updated.

