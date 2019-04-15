WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (Updated)

A massive fire has broken out in one of Paris’ greatest architectural landmarks: Notre Dame Cathedral.

Details are still emerging but French news agency AFP confirmed that a fire is currently underway, citing a Parisian fire service.

Le Monde reported that the fire broke out in the attic of the historic monument before spreading to engulf a large section of the roof. A cathedral spokesperson has claimed that the fire was first reported at 5:50 p.m. local time and the building was evacuated shortly thereafter.

French President Emmanuel Macron has addressed this disaster via Twitter, saying (via rough translation) “Our Lady of Paris in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I’m sad tonight to see this part of us burn.”

Notre-Dame de Paris en proie aux flammes. Émotion de toute une nation. Pensée pour tous les catholiques et pour tous les Français. Comme tous nos compatriotes, je suis triste ce soir de voir brûler cette part de nous. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2019

Reports are surfacing that the fire started by accident:

Fire at Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral was started by accident and is related to ongoing work, according to France 2, citing police. Either way it is terrible and a hideous blow to the symbolic heart of the city — Luke Baker (@BakerLuke) April 15, 2019

Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot tells French media the entire wooden interior of the 12th-century landmark is burning and likely to be destroyed: ‘Nothing will remain from the frame.’ — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) April 15, 2019

CNN broke in with coverage of the devastating blaze:

Images and video of billowing smoke directly emanating from the cathedral have gone viral, several of which have been embedded below. Watch a Livestream of the fire at the bottom of this post.

DEVELOPING: Massive Fire Raging at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris (Video via @LiamMTaylor) pic.twitter.com/uwLiLKjNed — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 15, 2019

Roommate just sent this of Notre Dame on fire in Paris woowwww pic.twitter.com/NEMs33AHYD — Process Guy (@leistomania93) April 15, 2019

Notre Dame, Paris, is on fire and it feels like the end of the world. pic.twitter.com/qYYk7ewipq — Shiv Malik (@shivmalik) April 15, 2019

Watch a livestream of the fire from NBC News:

This story is still developing and will be updated.

