Mayor Pete Surges in Major 2020 Prediction Market as Bettors Have Him Neck and Neck With Biden and Sanders

Pete Buttigieg (D-IN) made his official entry into the 2020 presidential race over the weekend, and the South Bend mayor is already making a huge splash among those wagering on who will become the Democratic Party nominee.

PredictIt, a data research project focused market data and political forecasting, has a section of their website that allows visitors to place bets on who they think is the most likely person to secure the nomination. In recent days, the website’s betting odds corroborate data from numerous organizations suggesting Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and former vice president Joe Biden are among the most likely Democrats to go up against President Donald Trump.

On Monday, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver noted that Buttigieg jumped all the way to the top of the heap at one point shortly after the announcement of his candidacy.

Bettors on PredictIt now think Pete Buttigieg is the most likely Democratic nominee*. https://t.co/UD0zTmIz2j * Citing prediction markets is not necessarily an endorsement of the wisdom of said markets. pic.twitter.com/CStCrMmE9x — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 15, 2019

Buttigieg no longer rules the roost, according to PredictIt. But as of this writing, the site shows him vying closely for favoritism with Sanders and Biden.

— —

