Trump Admits His Tweets Make Bill Barr’s Job ‘Impossible’

President Donald Trump admitted that Attorney General Bill Barr wasn’t wrong when he said that his tweets make it more difficult for him to do his job.

Trump spoke to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday, confirming that he will pardon former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich. As he took questions from the press, Trump went on a tangent where he touted his use of social media:

“Everybody has the right to speak their mind. I use social media, I guess I use it well, because here I am, I’m here. I probably would not have gotten here without social media, because I certainly don’t get fair press.”

Trump said he had “total confidence” in Barr, who gave an interview last week where he complained that Trump’s tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job.” When asked about the AG’s comments, Trump defended his right to get involved in Justice Department matters while also acknowledging that his tweets “do make [Barr’s] job harder.”

“I do agree with that. I think that’s true. He’s a very straight shooter, we have a great Attorney general, he is working very hard. He’s working against a lot of people that don’t want to see good things happen, in my opinion. That’s my opinion, not his opinion. You will have to ask what his opinion is. I will say this, social media, for me, has been very important. It gives me a voice. I don’t get that voice in the press, in the media.”

