Trump Aides Reportedly Noticed Trump ‘Feeling Poorly’ and ‘Exhausted’ at Rally Wednesday Night

Aides of President Donald Trump reportedly noticed the president was “feeling poorly” and “exhausted at his rally on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

President Donald Trump announced in an early-morning tweet on Friday that both he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, and he has allegedly been feeling under the weather for at least two days.

“Some of Trump’s closest aides said they sensed on Wednesday that Trump was feeling poorly but they chalked it up to fatigue from an intense campaign schedule,” Bloomberg reported. One aide also told Bloomberg that the president felt “exhausted.”

Trump’s aides were reportedly nervous about the amount of sleep the president was getting throughout his campaign, noting that it could leave him particularly vulnerable to the virus. His age also puts him at a higher risk.

The president’s diagnosis comes after Hope Hicks, a top aide to the president, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. Hicks traveled with the president to the debate on Tuesday and to the campaign rally on Wednesday. Hicks was also reportedly feeling sick at the rally on Wednesday and was quarantined on the flight home before leaving the plane’s back entrance.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was also on the plane with Hicks and had been exposed to her while campaigning together. McEnany held a briefing on Thursday without wearing a mask.

