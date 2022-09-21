Trump Amplifies Putin Nuclear Threat: ‘This Could End Up Being World War III’

Former President Donald Trump amplified Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons in his invasion of Ukraine, suggesting WWIII would never happen if he were in office.

The Russian leader gave a national address on Wednesday where he called 300,000 army reservists to action in response to multiple setbacks Moscow has seen lately in its attempts to annex Ukrainian territory by force.

“When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people,” Putin said in his address. “This is not a bluff. Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind patterns can also turn in their direction.”

Trump took to his Truth Social social media platform and wrote: “President Putin of Russia is now threatening the use of Nuclear Weapons, saying “It is not a bluff.” The Ukrainian conflict should never have happened, and would not have happened if I were President. But as I have made very clear for quite some time, this could now end up being World War III.”

As is his wont, the former president’s missive is largely based on a grievance that he is no longer sitting president. What’s missing from Trump’s message, however, is any condemnation of the Russian president, with whom he shares a curious history.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com