comScore

Trump Announces Raise on Chinese Tariffs in Response to Retaliatory Action from China

By Josh FeldmanAug 23rd, 2019, 5:28 pm

President Donald Trump announced this afternoon an increase on China tariffs, following the retaliatory tariffs announced by China today.

The new action from the U.S. came following Trump’s earlier tweets blasting both China and his own Fed chair, including him saying, “Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA.”

He indicated he would be responding to China’s tariffs, and now he has.

“China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!). Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%” he tweeted.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: