Trump Asked What Lesson He Learned from Impeachment: ‘That the Democrats Are Crooked’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 12th, 2020, 5:48 pm

There’s been a lot of talk about what President Donald Trump supposedly did or didn’t “learn” as a result of impeachment. Senator Susan Collins amended her initial remarks to say she hopes POTUS has learned from that process.

Today Trump was directly asked what lesson, if any, he learned from impeachment. This was his response:

“That the Democrats are crooked, they’ve got a lot of crooked things going, that they’re vicious, that they shouldn’t have brought impeachment and that my poll numbers are 10 points higher because of fake news like NBC, which reports the news very inaccurately.”

He ended up going on a tangent hitting NBC, CNN, and “MSDNC.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

