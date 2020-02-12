Trump Asked What Lesson He Learned from Impeachment: ‘That the Democrats Are Crooked’

There’s been a lot of talk about what President Donald Trump supposedly did or didn’t “learn” as a result of impeachment. Senator Susan Collins amended her initial remarks to say she hopes POTUS has learned from that process.

Q: “Some Republicans have said they hoped you would learn a lesson from impeachment. What lesson did you learn from impeachment?” President Trump: “That the democrats are crooked…that they shouldn’t have brought impeachment and my poll numbers are 10 points higher.” pic.twitter.com/N7ToHqdKfY — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2020

Today Trump was directly asked what lesson, if any, he learned from impeachment. This was his response:

“That the Democrats are crooked, they’ve got a lot of crooked things going, that they’re vicious, that they shouldn’t have brought impeachment and that my poll numbers are 10 points higher because of fake news like NBC, which reports the news very inaccurately.”

He ended up going on a tangent hitting NBC, CNN, and “MSDNC.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]